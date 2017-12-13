Michael Bolsinger: To pitch in Japan
Bolsinger has agreed to pitch with Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan for the 2018 season, the team's official Twitter account reports.
He was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster in August, and opted for a steady paycheck in Japan over having to work his way back to the big leagues. The 29-year-old righty has a career 4.92 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 230.2 MLB innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Outrighted to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Designated for assignment Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Could enter rotation following Liriano trade•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Activated from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Placed on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Gives up walkoff home run•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...