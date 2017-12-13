Bolsinger has agreed to pitch with Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan for the 2018 season, the team's official Twitter account reports.

He was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster in August, and opted for a steady paycheck in Japan over having to work his way back to the big leagues. The 29-year-old righty has a career 4.92 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 230.2 MLB innings.