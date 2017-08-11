Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Outrighted to Buffalo
Bolsinger was outrighted top Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
After clearing waivers earlier in the week, the Blue Jays will retain Bolsinger within their system as a member of their Triple-A club. Bolsinger owns a strong 1.60 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP across 41.3 innings at Triple-A this season.
