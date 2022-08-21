White allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters over four innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Saturday.

The right-hander allowed multiple baserunners in three of his four innings, but he constantly navigated around traffic and yielded only one run. Altogether, White surrendered seven hits, but only one of those went for extra bases. He has now made three starts for Toronto since coming over from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, and he has yet to complete five innings in any of those outings. However, he's been decently effective, posting a 3.38 ERA and 10:4 K:BB across across 13.1 innings. That should be good enough for White to keep a spot in the rotation over Yusei Kikuchi, who was recently demoted to the bullpen.