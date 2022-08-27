White (1-4) took the loss Friday, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings in a 12-0 rout at the hands of the Angels. He struck out five.

Some shaky defense by the Blue Jays didn't help matters, but White also wasn't able to command his pitches within the zone. He got the hook after 91 pitches (59 strikes), but this was still the first time he's been able to complete five innings in a Toronto uniform. The 27-year-old former Dodger has a 5.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings over four starts for the Jays.