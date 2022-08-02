White was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Dodgers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

White lost his spot in the Dodgers' rotation and active roster last week, and he'll now make his way to the Blue Jays in exchange for a couple minor-league pitchers. The 27-year-old has a 3.70 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB across 56 innings this year and is under team control through 2027. Even if he's not a regular in the rotation, White figures to receive some starts for Toronto down the stretch.