Martinez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Red Sox.

Martinez didn't play Tuesday in his first game after receiving a promotion and he will begin Wednesday's tilt on the bench, as well. It's not a good sign for the youngster's playing time outlook during his first stint in the big leagues. The Blue Jays have Spencer Horwitz at second base, Addison Barger at third base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop Wednesday.