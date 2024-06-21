Martinez will start at second base and bat eighth in Friday's game versus the Guardians.

It will be the first major-league start for Martinez, who was on the bench for each of the first two contests following his promotion. The 22-year-old is one of the better power-hitting prospects in baseball, but he does struggle to make contact and isn't regarded as a great defender. Getting him playing time does not appear to be a priority for the Blue Jays during this stint, but he will have a chance to show what he can do Friday.