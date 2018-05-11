Pearce (oblique) is likely at least two weeks away from returning from the 10-day disabled list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With a .293/.341/.537 batting line (134 wRC+) against left-handed pitching this season, Pearce will have a platoon role waiting for him once he's healthy, but it's unclear when that might happen. Since landing on the DL on May 3, Pearce has yet to resume baseball activities and likely won't have a timetable for a return until he's able to do some hitting and fielding drills. While Pearce remains sidelined, the Blue Jays are expected to get by with either Anthony Alford or Dalton Pompey on the short side of a platoon with Curtis Granderson in the corner outfield.