Hernandez was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Hernandez was placed on the paternity list Thursday and will rejoin the Blue Jays after spending the past couple days with his family. The 28-year-old is 10-for-30 with two homers, two doubles, and nine RBI over his past seven games and should reclaim his everyday role in the outfield. Jared Hoying was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Hernandez will serve as Toronto's designated hitter Sunday and bat cleanup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Placed on paternity list•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Monster performance in win•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Plates two runs Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches homer Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Records three more hits•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Keeps impressive stretch alive•