Hernandez was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game at Baltimore.

Hernandez was placed on the paternity list Thursday and will rejoin the Blue Jays after spending the past couple days with his family. The 28-year-old is 10-for-30 with two homers, two doubles, and nine RBI over his past seven games and should reclaim his everyday role in the outfield. Jared Hoying was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Hernandez will serve as Toronto's designated hitter Sunday and bat cleanup.

