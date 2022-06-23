Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Wednesday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Hernandez crushed a 421-foot shot to left field during the seventh inning to put Toronto up 9-1, and he also doubled in the fifth. The 29-year-old had a slow start to the season but is hitting .329 with five home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBI and 14 runs through 20 games in June.