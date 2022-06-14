Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Orioles.

Hernandez extended his current hitting streak to six games with a first-inning single, and he also had an RBI double and a run in the fifth. During the streak, the outfielder is 9-for-25 (.360) with three doubles, four RBI and a pair of runs. He's only been held without a hit once since May 24, and it appears he's getting back on track after losing nearly a month with an oblique injury earlier in the season. Hernandez is slashing .246/.307/.391 with three home runs, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored, two stolen bases, nine doubles and a triple through 150 plate appearances.