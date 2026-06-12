Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Close to return

Garcia (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday and is closing in on being reinstated from the 60-day injured list, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Garcia hasn't had the best stats across five minor-league rehab games, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings. However, the important thing for Garcia is that he hasn't hit any setbacks during his rehab assignment, and if that trend continues, then the right-hander could make his 2026 regular-season debut with the Blue Jays by the end of June. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a cleanup procedure that he underwent on his right elbow in September.