Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Completes bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (shoulder) completed a bullpen at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida on Thursday,Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Garcia began playing catch June 6 and has progressed to throwing off a mound. He's been on the shelf since May 24 due to a right shoulder impingement and is likely still multiple weeks away from returning.
