Manager John Schneider said Garcia is feeling good Tuesday and has thrown for numerous weeks following surgery in September to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays will remain cautious with Garcia's build up, but the team hopes he will be ready for opening day. The surgery the right-hander had on his elbow effectively ended his 2025 season as he was placed on the 60-day injured list at the end of August.