Garcia (elbow) did not appear in a game for Triple-A Buffalo as expected Wednesday due to neck stiffness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia's rehab appearance has now been pushed back twice due to a neck issue that popped up Tuesday. He threw a side session instead to make up for not getting into a game and is now slated to pitch for Buffalo on Thursday, barring any further setbacks.

