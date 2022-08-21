Garcia pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Yankees on Saturday.
Toronto closer Jordan Romano pitched in each of the first two games of the series, so Garcia was given the task of preserving the team's three-run, ninth-inning lead. He threw 17 pitches to retire the side in order and notch his first save of the campaign. Garcia saved 15 games for Miami last season, but Adam Cimber has gotten the majority of the closing opportunities when Romano has been unavailable this season.
