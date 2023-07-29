Garcia recorded the final out of Friday's 4-1 win over the Angels to collect his third save of the season.

Jordan Romano started the ninth inning but loaded the bases with two outs before being lifted after his lower back locked up, and Garcia was able to retire Mickey Moniak to preserve the win. An MRI on Romano's back after the All-Star break didn't reveal any structural issues, but the Blue Jays will likely send their closer for further testing to try and determine the cause of the recurring trouble. Garcia is the next man up in the bullpen -- all three of his saves on the season have come in July, and he has a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB through 10 innings on the month.