Garcia (3-3) struck out two in a perfect inning of relief Sunday to pick up the win in an extra-inning victory over the Tigers.

With the score tied in the ninth inning, Garcia took the mound and set down Detroit's 8-9-1 hitters before Toronto took the lead in the top of the 10th. The right-hander has two wins, a save and a hold over the course of a nine-appearance scoreless streak, and since the beginning of June, Garcia boasts a 1.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and dazzling 15:1 K:BB over 12 innings as he pushes his way back into a high-leverage role for the Blue Jays.