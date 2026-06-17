Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Will pitch again Thursday

Garcia (elbow) struck out the side on Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo and plans to pitch again Thursday, reports Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca.

After recording a 13-pitch inning for Buffalo on Tuesday, Toronto is looking to carry out their original plan of getting Garcia into more action before he makes his season debut for the big-league club. The 35-year-old was originally placed on the 15-day injured list on March 25 and then was transferred to the 60-day IL a month later on April 25. Garcia appeared in 22 games for Toronto in 2025, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB through 21 innings.