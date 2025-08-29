Garcia needs surgery to clean up scar tissue around his right elbow and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Garcia has dealt with an elbow issue since around the All-Star break and has had trouble getting over the hump with his injury, so the decision has been made to have surgery. It's a major blow to the Blue Jays' bullpen, as Garcia has been a key setup man. Garcia is expected to be ready for spring training.