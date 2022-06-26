Kikuchi (2-4) took the loss to the Brewers on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one over two innings.

Kikuchi gave up five runs, two of which were earned, to the Brewers. He threw 43 of 69 pitches for strikes across just two frames. Kikuchi has not reached five innings pitched in a game since May 25, and has only met that mark in five of 14 games this season. The lefty allowed at least two earned runs for the 11th time this season and will take a 5.08 ERA into his next appearance.