Kikuchi walked one and struck out two over two scoreless, no-hit innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The southpaw has gotten his spring off to a quick start as he looks to secure the fifth starter role for the Blue Jays, tossing four scoreless innings in two starts with seven strikeouts and only one free pass. Kikuchi has struggled during his four years in MLB after a strong career in Japan, but he still has quality stuff and Toronto believes he can follow in the footsteps of the likes of Robbie Ray as a successful reclamation project for pitching coach Pete Walker.