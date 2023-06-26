Kikuchi (7-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings against the Athletics. He struck out eight.

Kikuchi lasted seven innings for the first time all season Sunday, giving up just one run to pick up his first win since May 30. The outing marked his second consecutive appearance allowing two hits while also being his second straight quality start. Over his last five appearances (32.2 innings), Kikuchi boasts a 2.48 ERA and a 37:11 K:BB despite dishing out six home runs. He's tentatively lined up for a home start against Boston late next week.