Kikuchi allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's loss to Houston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Kikuchi faced eight batters in the second inning but escaped after allowing just two runs, including a bases-loaded walk to Alex Bregman. He later coughed up a two-run shot to Michael Brantley in the fourth that bounced him from the game. The 30-year-old lefty saw his ERA climb to 3.75 through 12 innings this season. Kikuchi is expected to get a rematch with the Astros at home next week.