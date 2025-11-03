Brandon Woodruff: Passes on mutual option
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woodruff (lat) became a free agent Monday after declining his $20 million mutual option for 2026, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The option came with a $10 million buyout, leaving Woodruff with an easy decision to decline it. Woodruff posted a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB over 64.2 innings covering 12 regular-season starts in 2025 before going down with a right lat strain in late September. He's expected to be ready for spring training. The right-hander will turn 33 in February and represents a high-risk, high-reward option on the free-agent market.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Expected to be ready for spring•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Unavailable for NLCS•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Ruled out for NLDS•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Out with moderate lat strain•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Placed on IL with lat stsrain•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Fans nine in seventh win•