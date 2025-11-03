Woodruff (lat) became a free agent Monday after declining his $20 million mutual option for 2026, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The option came with a $10 million buyout, leaving Woodruff with an easy decision to decline it. Woodruff posted a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB over 64.2 innings covering 12 regular-season starts in 2025 before going down with a right lat strain in late September. He's expected to be ready for spring training. The right-hander will turn 33 in February and represents a high-risk, high-reward option on the free-agent market.