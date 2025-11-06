Brandon Woodruff: Receives qualifying offer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to Woodruff (lat) on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Woodruff declined his $20 million mutual option earlier this week, and it's possible the veteran right-hander could do the same to Thursday's qualifying offer in search of a multi-year deal. Woodruff suffered a lat injury in late September, but he's expected to be a full-go for spring training. He logged a 3.20 ERA and an 83:14 K:BB across 64.2 innings spanning 12 starts in 2025.
