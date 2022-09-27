Atlanta optioned Rangel to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Unless Atlanta loses another pitcher to an injury or needs a fresh arm out of the bullpen in the final week of the season, Rangel is unlikely to resurface in the majors again in 2022. The 25-year-old right-hander didn't get the chance to make his MLB debut after being called up from Double-A Mississippi on Saturday, but he already picked up his fair share of work in the minors this season. He started 26 games for Mississippi, turning in a 5.26 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 139:50 K:BB across 114.2 frames.