Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Activated Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adrianza (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list prior to Friday's game against the Phillies.
He missed a week while going through COVID protocols and attending to a personal matter. Adrianza is not in the lineup Friday and should resume a bench role going forward.
