Adrianza's contract was selected by Atlanta on Saturday.
Adrianza was a non-roster invitee this spring but slashed .412/.512/.706 with two home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs over 20 Grapefruit League games. The 31-year-old's strong performance was enough to win him a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, and he should serve as utility depth to begin the season.
