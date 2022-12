Adrianza signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Friday, which includes and invitation to spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Arianza was a decent super utility guy for the Braves in 2021 and they wound up re-acquiring him at the 2022 trade deadline from the Nationals. It seems manager Brian Snitker has an affinity for the 33-year-old, although Atlanta will hope they don't have to use him too much next season.