Adrianza went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Cubs.

Making a start at second base for the injured Ozzie Albies (calf), Adrianza ensured the Atlanta offense didn't miss a beat. He slugged one of four home runs off Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks in the first inning, staking Atlanta to an early lead that it wouldn't relinquish. Adrianza took advantage of Albies' absence over the weekend to rack up four hits and three RBI across his three starts, and the utility man could continue to see steady work during the upcoming week even if Albies returns for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. Adrianza ended up shifting to right field later in Sunday's contest after Ronald Acuna (abdomen) exited the contest, and the 23-year-old phenom looks like he could be at risk of a trip to the injured list.