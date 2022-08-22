Atlanta reinstated Adrianza (illness) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
The club designated infielder Ryan Goins for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Adrianza, who should step back in as Atlanta's top utility infielder. The role is unlikely to translate to steady playing time for Adrianza, who is expected to play sparingly while Atlanta leans heavily on the likes of Dansby Swanson, Vaughn Grissom and Austin Riley in the infield as the team aims to chase down the Mets for the National League East crown.
More News
-
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Transferred to 10-day IL•
-
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Lands on injured list•
-
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Dealt to Atlanta•
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Nationals' Ehire Adrianza: Picks up start in outfield•