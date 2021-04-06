Adrianza (personal), who was transferred from the COVID-19 injured list to the restricted list Monday, is expected to rejoin Atlanta for its home opener Friday versus Philadelphia, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Adrianza left the team last Friday to tend to a personal matter, resulting in Atlanta placing him on the COVID-19 IL for protocol-related reasons since he was leaving the team bubble. He's now apparently ready to rejoin Atlanta, but he'll still need to pass through intake testing before being formally reinstated to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. Once he's activated, Adrianza is expected to serve as a utility infielder for Atlanta.