site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-ehire-adrianza-lands-on-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Lands on IL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adrianza (COVID protocols) was placed on the injured list Saturday.
He was away from the team Friday for a personal reason and must now go through COVID-19 protocols before being activated. Johan Camargo was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 16 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read