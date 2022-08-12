Adrianza was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason Friday.

A reason for Adrianza's placement on the injured list wasn't given, so he's likely on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols, but his absence will leave Atlanta very shorthanded at second base behind Vaughn Grissom. Guillermo Heredia was called up to take Adrianza's place on the active roster.