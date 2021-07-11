Adrianza is leading off as the right fielder Sunday against the Marlins.

With Ronald Acuna suffering a season-ending ACL tear Saturday, Adrianza should have a chance to get the lion's share of the time in right field during the foreseeable future. The 31-year-old is filling Acuna's void atop the order Sunday as well, and that could continue to be the case following the All-Star break. Of course, Adrianza's role during the rest of the season will also depend on any moves Atlanta may make prior to the July 30 trade deadline.