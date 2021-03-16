Adrianza could be in the lead to win the final spot on Atlanta's bench to begin the season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Johan Camargo has one infield utility job locked down, but Adrianza could be fighting with Jason Kipnis for a second spot. Adrianza has plenty of advantages in that battle however; he offers more defensive flexibility, he's a switch hitter, and he's having a strong spring at the plate, hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a double, a homer and a 5:3 BB:K. Both player are non-roster invitees, but no one who is on Atlanta's 40-man roster seems like a better fit for the assignment. Adrianza had a poor 2020, but he posted a career-high .765 OPS over 234 plate appearances for the Twins the season before.