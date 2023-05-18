Adrianza (elbow) appears on track to be activated from the injured list this weekend, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Braden Shewmake was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, during a scheduled off day for Atlanta, and it looks like Adrianza's activation could be the corresponding move Friday. Out since May 5 due to right elbow inflammation, the veteran utility infielder has gone 5-for-14 (.357) with four RBI through four rehab games at High-A Rome.