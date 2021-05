Adrianza went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Adrianza only recorded one knock, but he made his presence felt -- his single to center scored both Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna in the top of the fourth inning to put Atlanta up 3-0. Perhaps this is the game that will boost Adrianza's confidence going forward, as he only has two hits over his last 14 at-bats (nine games).