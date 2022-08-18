Adrianza (illness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Since Adrianza has been on the IL for less than a week, he likely won't need more than one or two games in the minors to get comfortable at the plate and in the field. Adrianza will be eligible for activation Saturday and should replace Ryan Goins as Atlanta's top utility man once he rejoins the roster.
