Adrianza is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Brian Snitker said late last week that Adrianza would serve as Atlanta's primary left fielder in the absence of Marcell Ozuna (fingers), but this will now mark the fourth time in the last five games that he starts the game on the bench. Abraham Almonte will get the nod in left field Tuesday, and he may be viewed as the primary replacement for Ozuna.