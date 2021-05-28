Manager Brian Snitker said Adrianza is expected to play left field on a daily basis in the absence of Marcell Ozuna (fingers), Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Ozuna is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks with two fractured fingers, and Adrianza will receive first crack at replacing him in left field. The 31-year-old has been working as a utility man and has a .239/.278/.437 slash line with three homers in 80 plate appearances this season, but he'll now take on an everyday role. Johan Camargo was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the utility role for Atlanta.