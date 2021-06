Adrianza will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Dodgers.

After having started Atlanta's last four games in left field, Adrianza appears to have emerged as the primary option at the position with Marcell Ozuna (finger) on the shelf. Abraham Almonte will get the nod in left in the series finale, but the versatile Adrianza will stick in the lineup thanks to everyday third baseman Austin Riley receiving a rare day off.