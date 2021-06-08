site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Sitting Tuesday
Adrianza is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
Adrianza will get a rest Tuesday after starting in each of Atlanta's previous five games. Austin Riley returns to his usual spot at third base as Abraham Almonte mans left field Tuesday.
