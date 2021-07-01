Adrianza came off the bench and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 20-2 win over the Mets.

After Atlanta built an 11-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, Freddie Freeman was pulled from the contest in favor of Adrianza. The 31-year-old ensured the offense didn't suffer from Freeman's departure, as he took Mets reliever Thomas Szapucki deep in his first at-bat. Adrianza is expected to fill a utility role for Atlanta moving forward and shouldn't be in store for much more than a start or two per week.