Adrianza will start in right field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Yankees.

Adrianza will fill in for one of Atlanta's everyday players for the fourth game in a row. After logging a start for a resting Austin Riley on Friday, Adrianza closed the weekend with consecutive starts at second base in place of a banged-up Ozzie Albies (calf). Though Albies is back in action for Tuesday's series opener, Ronald Acuna is sitting out with an abdominal injury, allowing Adrianza will pick up his first turn in the outfield. Acuna is considered day-to-day, so Adrianza's run of regular playing time could soon be coming to an end.