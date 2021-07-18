Adrianza remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Adrianza appeared primed for an enhanced role when Ronald Acuna (knee) went down with a season-ending ACL tear shortly before the All-Star break, but Atlanta's recent acquisition of Joc Pederson effectively closes the door on Adrianza's potential window of opportunity. Expect Adrianza to continue to serve as a utility player for Atlanta, a role that should afford him only a couple starts per week.