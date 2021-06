Adrianza went 3-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Getting the start in right field, Adrianza put together his second three-hit effort of the year, with the last coming May 8. The veteran utility player continues to be used sparingly, but he has a respectable .255/.339/.406 slash line through 125 plate appearances on the year with three homers, 16 runs and 19 RBI.