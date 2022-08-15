Adrianza was transferred from the COVID-19 injured list to the 10-day injured list due to a viral infection Monday, retroactive to Aug. 12.
Adrianza landed on the COVID-19 IL last week but will be forced to miss at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a viral infection. Since the move was backdated, he'll be eligible to return as early as Aug. 22.
