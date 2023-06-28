Soroka could be called up to start Friday against the Marlins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Kolby Allard (oblique) has been activated from the injured list to handle Wednesday's series finale versus the Twins and Atlanta currently has a "TBA" listed for Friday's series opener versus Miami. Soroka seems poised to occupy that spot on several days of rest after tallying nine strikeouts over seven innings of one-run ball in his most recent turn at Triple-A Gwinnett last Thursday. The 25-year-old has posted an encouraging 1.42 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 19 innings (three starts) since being optioned back to the minors in early June.